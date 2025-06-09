Utahns show up to stand in solidarity with Los Angeles protests

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns came together Sunday in an emergency protest to stand in solidarity with Los Angeles, where federal agents conducted a series of immigration raids.

Protests followed, and President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members in response.

One protester in Salt Lake, who wanted to remain anonymous, said these protests are to condemn that response.

“This is what we have been waiting for: anticipating the unbridled use of lethal force against protesters, peaceful protesters in the United States,” he said.

Jaz Dumas, a volunteer coordinator for Utah March, said that as an immigrant herself, this issue hits close to home.

“My mom immigrated here when I was four years old. She physically ran across the border, and my sisters and I were given to a stranger to pass into America illegally. At 17, I became a naturalized citizen, so to be able to use my voice when a lot of my people don't have the power to do so is important,” she said.

Dumas said many emotions came to the surface when she heard of the news in Los Angeles.

“It makes me sad that so many people are being so mistreated. It makes me angry. As somebody that has lived here since I was four, I do consider myself a Mexican American,” she said.

“All of this is going on in Los Angeles. Why is it important for people to come out in their own city, such as Salt Lake, to stand for this same issue?” FOX 13 News asked those in attendance.

“Salt Lake may be next,” one protester answered.

“We're Latinos here in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well, so we need to stand up and show up for our community,” Dumas responded.

While protesters have many changes they are demanding, it all comes down to one thing.

“Just basic human rights, I think that is one thing that America has strayed so far from, is just basic human decency. Because right now, it's not just an attack on immigrants. They're also attacking SNAP. They're also attacking Medicaid.”

The protest ended with many taking to the streets to make sure their voices could be heard all the way over in Los Angeles.

No counter-protesters appeared to be in attendance.