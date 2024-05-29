Utah's largest teachers union sues over school choice voucher program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest teachers union has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's controversial school choice voucher program.

The lawsuit, being filed in Salt Lake City's Third District Court, challenges the "Utah Fits All Scholarship" program, crafted by the legislature two years ago with $82.5 million in taxpayer funds. The program offers families money to move their student to private or other schools.

In its legal challenge, the Utah Education Association argues that the money takes from public schools.

"This lawsuit is necessary to ensure that public funds remain in public schools, where they can do the most good for all our students," said UEA President Renée Pinkney in a statement released ahead of the lawsuit's file.

