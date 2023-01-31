Will pregnant women be allowed to use Utah HOV lanes?

SALT LAKE CITY — Pregnant women in Utah may soon receive an added perk while driving on state highways.

House Bill 256, which will allow pregnant women to use HOV lanes in the state, passed out of the House Transportation committee Monday. The proposed bill from Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain) has received support from anti-abortion groups.

However, one lawmaker raised concerns that the bill will abuse the carpool lanes.

The committee passed the bill 6-to-3 and now heads to the full Utah House.