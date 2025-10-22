With a lawmaker leaving, Utah's Forward Party plans a new way to replace him

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Daniel Thatcher, the Forward Party's lone member in the Utah State Legislature, announced his plans to resign from office ahead of the next session.

"I was first elected to the Utah State Senate at the age of 32, in a district that nobody thought would vote for a conservative. I won by listening and respecting voters from all parties. I have now served more than half my adult life. I am rightfully proud of the work I’ve done, the friends I’ve made, the votes I’ve cast, and for always keeping my word, no matter the cost or difficulty," the West Valley City lawmaker said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

"My first obligation is not to any political party, but rather to my constituents. To give them the best outcome, I am announcing my intention to resign prior to the next general legislative session. In accordance with state law, the Forward Party and I will take this opportunity to carry out a first-of-its-kind, open and honest replacement process."

Sen. Thatcher quit the Utah Republican Party earlier this year and joined the Forward Party. Then the centrist United Utah Party merged with the Forward Party of Utah.

Whenever a lawmaker quits mid-term, their respective political party delegates for that district pick a replacement. What that means is a handful of people decide who represents an entire district, said Michelle Quist, the chair of the Forward Party of Utah.

"This is how it’s been done, and this is how the insider politics are used to doing it," she told FOX 13 News. "The Forward Party thinks there’s a better way. We want to show Utah we think there’s a better way to do it."

Instead, the Forward Party of Utah has launched 11chooses.com, which will let more voters in Sen. Thatcher's District 11 decide who replaces him. They are soliciting candidates to apply. Those candidates must live in Senate District 11 (which covers West Valley City and part of Tooele County) and join the Forward Party. They also have to commit to not only serve out the remainder of his term, but pledge to run for office as the incumbent.

But instead of having just Forward Party delegates pick Sen. Thatcher's replacement, Quist said it will be opened to all voters in District 11 — Republicans, Democrats and even those who belong to no political party.

Quist said candidates will be vetted and they will host a public debate before voting begins later this year.

"We have a political system that is not working. We have a Capitol Hill that is not working. We have a supermajority that has gerrymandered districts, that has closed primaries, that has Prop. 4 debacles. We have people who aren't being listened to," she said. "This is an opportunity to show the people of Utah their voices matter."