36 hours in Washington: The journey of the 51st mission of the Utah Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On May 27, I was invited to be on board the 51st Utah Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in what is often called the "trip of a lifetime" for Utah veterans.

On this mission, there were two Korean War veterans, three Korean/Vietnam War veterans, and 45 Vietnam veterans, all with their own stories.

This article will separate out the places we went and will include interviews and stories with the veterans who felt a special connection to each of those places.

Taking off from Provo Airport at 7 in the morning, in the air, each vet was given a special envelope containing several letters from loved ones, friends, and those wanting to pay tribute.

I was honored to read a few letters that some of those on the flights shared with me, and many spoke about how inspiring each vet's dedication to their country was, and how the person writing the letter was touched by that person's service.

Landing at Washington Dulles International Airport, hundreds greeted them with signs and music.

Quickly, the apprehension of the trip turned to smiles for many of those on the flight as this was just a small preview for what they would be in store for.

National Museum of the United States Army:

The first stop on the tour was the National Museum of the United States Army, a place dedicated to showcasing the comprehensive history and traditions of the Army through the lens of the American Soldier.

This museum is simply remarkable, going through every era of conflict that the Army has been involved in from the Revolutionary War to today.

As Donald Kocherhans, a U.S. Army veteran, surveyed the displays from the Vietnam Era, he was filled with nostalgia and emotion.

"I see some of this old equipment I used to remember and see the old uniforms I used to wear," he remarked, eyes bright with recollection.

Walking through the halls, veterans encountered displays that brought back memories of their own service.

U.S. Air Force Memorial:

Next, the veterans visited the U.S. Air Force Memorial, an architectural marvel that stands in tribute to the men and women who have served in the Air Force.

Three stainless steel spires reaching toward the sky, modeled after the USAF Thunderbirds and their trails.

The memorial sits just above the Pentagon, overlooking Washington and Arlington National Cemetery.

Geoff Cox, a Vietnam veteran, expressed his admiration for the memorial, saying: "When you look at all the vets out here, it just gives you that inspiration."

Standing before the wall inscribed with core values such as "Excellence," "Service," and "Integrity," veterans like Alan Smith reflected on what these ideals mean to them.

"I'm proud to be here and be in America," he said. "Brings tears to my eyes, because I never thought about wanting to be a hero, just do the best I could for my country."

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial:

The next morning, bright and early, the journey continued to the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, also known as the Iwo Jima Memorial.

In the pouring rain, the 78-foot-tall bronze depiction of Associated Press combat photographer Joe Rosenthal's famous picture brought a few vets to tears.

The memorial also has gold lettering around the entire base, listing every conflict or action the United States Marine Corps has been involved in from 1775 to present.

U.S. Navy Memorial:

After a short stop for photos at the United States Capitol Building, across from the National Archives is the U.S. Navy Memorial, a celebration of the rich heritage of America's Navy.

The memorial itself contains what is claimed to be the largest map in the world, known as the "Granite Sea."

It is home to the "Lone Sailor statue," as well as masts with signal flags, fountain pools, and 26 bronze sculptures depicting Navy history.

A short walk across the memorial is where the U.S. Navy Museum is with displays looking back on its almost 250-year history.

Here, Kevin Heath, a Navy veteran, found himself reminiscing about his time aboard the USS Davis.

"It just goes back to my time in Vietnam and on the ship, and to see the different things that that was on my ship and the different experiences," he said. "I needed [this trip] in order to heal fully."

Watch the above video to hear his story.

Korean War Veterans Memorial:

Next, the honor flight visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial where a surprise was waiting for several of those on the trip.

This memorial pays homage to the veterans who served in the Korean War and is a testament to the sacrifices made for freedom, emphasized by the words etched on the wall: "Freedom is not Free."

In a heartfelt moment, Korean War veterans from Utah were surprised with medals from the Korean Embassy.

"It is great honor and pleasure to express the everlasting gratitude of the Republic of Korea and our people we cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundary sacrifices in helping us reestablish our free nation," said the veteran's attaché from the South Korean Embassy.

Richard Colborn, a recipient of the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal, expressed his deep gratitude, saying: "It is a great honor," adding that he was "Totally surprised, I had no idea."

Four others were honored with the Korean Service Defense Medal.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial:

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The journey continued just across the National Mall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, perhaps one of the most significant and sobering sites in the nation's capital, or anywhere in the world.

This wall, adorned with the names of more than 58,000 individuals who lost their lives or are missing from the Vietnam War, held deep meaning for veterans like Martin Skougard.

"I think of all the young people who didn't have the opportunity to have families in life," he said.

The stark black granite, a living memorial with names being added every year, symbolizes the ongoing legacy of sacrifice.

Skougard has one of the most heartbreaking and unique stories among the Honor Flight veterans, so watch the above video to see his story.

Arlington National Cemetery:

Arlington National Cemetery

As a final stop on the journey, we visited one of the most beautiful and somber places on the planet.

Arlington National Cemetery is the largest cemetery in the United States National Cemetery System.

More than 400,000 people are buried in its 639 acres, including presidents, senators, Supreme Court justices, and countless members of our military who gave their lives protecting our freedoms.

As a part of the Utah Honor Flight, vets were able to watch one of the most incredible ceremonies in the country, the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The tomb itself contains the remains of three U.S. service members, one from each World War I and II as well as the Korean War.

The Tomb is guarded 24/7, 365 days of the year by a soldier from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment.

The ceremony brought many on the flight, including me, to tears as a showcase of absolute perfection and dedication for the fallen service members of the United States.

Back Home:

After a 4-hour flight back home to Provo, waiting were hundreds of these vets' friends and family as well as community members to celebrate with them.

Many of them expressed the power of this moment since many did not receive the welcome home they deserved following the Vietnam and Korean conflicts.

Conclusion:

It is impossible to capture the story of all 50 of the veterans who were honored as a part of this trip, but it was put to me by several people that each of them has their own unwritten book.

A book of memories, a book of pain, a book of triumph, and a book that through this program can be shared and celebrated.

The open arms that were given to every guardian of these veterans, the staff, and I to hear what each and every one went through is extraordinary.

As a journalist, I have always understood that people's stories are very near and dear to their hearts, and it is always their choice to share them.

This 36-hour window was a privilege to be able to be a part of to hear all of those who shared their stories, and it's an experience that I will always cherish.

I went to Washington thinking that the place would be the important part, coming home, I knew that being with those men who served our country in that place was even more important than I could have known.

If you know a veteran who you think would benefit from the Utah Honor Flight program or if you would like to become a guardian or volunteer on a flight, visit utahhonorflight.org/applications