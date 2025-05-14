Video captures special moment when Utah delivery driver honors American flag

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A brief moment involving an Amazon delivery driver who made a stop at a Mountain Green home on Old Highway Road can only put a smile on your face.

Thankfully, it was all caught on a home security camera system.

On Tuesday, Mike Jacobsen received an alert while at his job at Hill Air Force Base that someone was at his doorstep. Checking his security app, he and a co-worker watched in real time how the delivery driver stopped to readjust his American flag that had become caught up in the wind.

"She was finishing up her photo — and she looks up at the flag — and we just saw her unwinding it from the flag pole," Jacobsen explained. "And [my co-worker] and I were both ... that is really cool —look at her taking the time to do that.

"And as soon as she was done, she darted, she sprinted right back to the van again and was hustling to the next spot."

Yes, 27-year-old Mikayla Blakley knows how to hustle, even though she’s only been on the job as an Amazon driver for a little over a month.

Raw video below shows delivery driver adjusting American flag:

Raw video shows delivery driver adjusting American flag

Calling herself a military brat, Mikayla has several family members who have served in the Armed Forces, including her father, who retired as Army Sgt. First Class, and she said she couldn’t leave the porch without seeing the flag fly right.

"I was raised to always be aware of every flag that you see, and if it is twisted or something is wrong with it, you fix it. And if you cannot, you retire it because it’s a symbol to our country," Mikayla shared.

"I thought, man, not only is she dedicated to her job, but dedicated to her country in order to make just a little small gesture," Jacobsen added. "And these little small gestures to me that are big, especially when you’re doing them out of the public eye."

Jacobsen shared the video with FOX 13 News so that Mikayla’s bosses could see her true character.

Mikayla appreciates the recognition, but added that it's not the first time she’s helped an American flag fly in all its glory.

"Anytime I see a flag like that, I’ll always fix it," she said. "It should be on everybody’s mind to represent that flag and to know what it means.

"Every day should be a Memorial Day. It's coming up soon. Every day should be a Memorial Day."