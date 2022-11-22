Jordan Clarkson of Utah Jazz donates Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of West Valley families

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson stopped by a local school Tuesday afternoon to hand out Thanksgiving meals to families that may have not had one otherwise.

Clarkson and his charity, the JC Cares Foundation, chose Valley Junior High School in West Valley City, where around 200 students' families received turkeys and other food items like side dishes and desserts.

"All community, all love," Clarkson said. "Just having that experience, sharing that experience with them, I know today will be something they remember... and it means a lot to us."

The kids and families were excited to get a helping hand, especially from a pro athlete like Clarkson.

"The kids are super pumped to see him, as well as receive this much needed meal for our community," said Principal Mandy Chapple.