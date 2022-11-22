Watch Now
NewsPositively Utah

Actions

Jordan Clarkson of Utah Jazz donates Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of West Valley families

Image (4).jpg
Bob Frank | FOX 13 News
Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson hands out food items to families of Valley Junior High School in West Valley City ahead of Thanksgiving.
Image (4).jpg
Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 18:54:54-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson stopped by a local school Tuesday afternoon to hand out Thanksgiving meals to families that may have not had one otherwise.

Clarkson and his charity, the JC Cares Foundation, chose Valley Junior High School in West Valley City, where around 200 students' families received turkeys and other food items like side dishes and desserts.

"All community, all love," Clarkson said. "Just having that experience, sharing that experience with them, I know today will be something they remember... and it means a lot to us."

The kids and families were excited to get a helping hand, especially from a pro athlete like Clarkson.

"The kids are super pumped to see him, as well as receive this much needed meal for our community," said Principal Mandy Chapple.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere