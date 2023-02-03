Legacy of Sandy man lives on through letters on trails around the world

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent hike in Millcreek Canyon led to a unique discovery and I had to learn more about a letter left on the trail with a message of hope and love.

The letter carried a photo of a man named Brandon Lingwall.

With a little digging, I discovered versions of the letter had been found before and traveled thousands of miles around the world to some special locations.

Once an avid outdoorsman, Lingwall was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1999 and met Brenna Brooks, his former social worker, when he began hospice care.

"When we first met Brandon, he was very sick," Brooks said. "And he was very depressed. And it was heartbreaking. It was really hard to watch."

Together, Brooks and Lingwall hatched a plan to write a letter and ask people to take photos of themselves on trails and message him.

“I can be your legs," Brooks explained, "And I can hike it up to the top of a mountain, and we'll leave it and it will share your love."

The story of the letters started to spread and FOX 13 News sat down with Lingwall in 2020 to talk about his special project.

At the time, he said the letters and messages from strangers on the trails gave him a reason to live.

"Some of them actually poured their heart out to him," explained Lingwall's mother. "And you know, said, I went to the mountains because they didn't know what to do with my life. And when I found the letter, I knew exactly what I was going to do."

Soon, Brandon and the Lingwall family were hearing from people all around the world. His letters made it to Spain, Ireland, Peru and even Mount Everest.

Last September, Lingwall's battle with M.S. came to an end and he passed away. But for family, friends and letter-finders, his letters are proof that his love lives on with so many people around the world.

"There's no way that your love isn't going to endure, I will carry it in my heart, forever," Brooks said emotionally. "And I will ensure that your legacy just continues, I'll keep carrying your letter, and I will keep taking the love out."