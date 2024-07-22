Local nonprofit helps disabled athletes cycle at Liberty Park every Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Michael Martinez, a resident of Salt Lake City, was an avid mountain biker for 30 years. But three years ago, he thought he was going to be taken away from his bike forever.

“Three years ago, I had a stroke that paralyzed me on the right side,” Martinez said. “And I thought I was finished with my mountain biking career.”

That’s when Salt Lake County-based Wasatch Adaptive Sports stepped in. Founded in 1977, the nonprofit provides instructors, lessons and adaptive technology for those who have different disabilities.

“After I got out of rehab, I was contacted by Wasatch Adaptive Sports, and they told me they could get me on a mountain bike again and I didn't see how,” said Martinez. “But sure enough, by September, October after my stroke, they had me on a mountain bike.”

Martinez participates in a weekly cycling lesson held at Liberty Park. Lessons are an hour and a half long and run from 8:00-11:30 a.m. from July 11 to Aug. 29.

Wasatch Adaptive Sports relies heavily on donations, and according to the nonprofit’s communication manager Don Webber, 97% of the organization’s students are on scholarship.

“We try to eliminate barriers to recreation or anyone with a permanent disability right here in Utah," Webber said. ”There are so many amazing benefits associated with recreation, from social, physical, all of it. So we like to create community here, and we're at Liberty Park every Tuesday.”

Students who are interested in participating in Wasatch Adaptive Sports programs can visit the organization's website and complete the inquiry form, then sign up by either filling out the contact form or calling 801-834-0476.