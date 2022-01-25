Man shares experience helping injured eagle in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man shared the story of when he came across an injured eagle and was able to help rescue it.

"One of the coolest things happened today!" Taylor Simpson wrote Monday evening in a Facebook post in the group "What's Happening in Cedar City and Iron County." He also shared photos from the unique experience.

Simpson said he was driving north on Highway 91 with his family when they spotted the injured bird — a female golden eagle estimated to be about 5-6 years old.

He called the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, then "secured the area" until an officer showed up to collect the animal. Simpson, who says he "just love[s] birds," also got to help the wildlife specialist in the process.

The eagle apparently suffered a loose wing joint and was "stuffed from lunch," Simpson wrote.

Adding to the unique experience, he saw a cloud shaped like the head of an eagle above Cedar Mountain and was able to snap a picture of it.