Massive snowman delights passersby in Logan Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — People driving through Logan Canyon over the past couple of weeks have been met with a big surprise — literally.

A massive snowman was constructed along the side of U.S. Highway 89. On Saturday, dozens of people pulled off to the side of the road to get a closer look and take some photos.

"It's the biggest snowman I've ever seen!" said Tayler Cannon. "And who took the time? Look at the size. Even the bottom is like two cars... I'm very impressed."

The giant stands more than 20 feet tall and was built on Jan. 14 by the Sorenson family from Smithfield, according to a Facebook group dedicated to the "Logan Canyon Snowman." The Sorensons and others with them have kept the annual tradition going for years.

Paul Sorenson wrote in a post in the group that it's located in the Red Banks area of the canyon — about 20 miles from the mouth of the canyon in Logan. He estimated its height to be 21-22 feet when it was constructed, and the base had a circumference of 35 feet.

Scott Sorenson added that the work of art took about 50-60 "snowman-hours" to complete. He posted a behind-the-scenes video of the process.

Dozens of delighted families and individuals have posted photos of themselves with the snowman in the Facebook group.