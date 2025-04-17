Meals on Wheels recipients, organizers share importance of hot meals & human connection

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program in Utah partnered with state leaders Wednesday to deliver meals.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tagged along with the volunteers.

Clients who participate in the program told FOX 13 News that it’s not the food that’s the best part, but the human connection.

98-year-old Robert Covington sees volunteers about five times a week, but there’s one thing he wishes would change.

“It's nice company for a few minutes, but they don't stay very long,” Covington said. “I like company. I wish they’d stay, but they have too much work to do.”

80-year-old Lorraine Olson started getting her meals delivered during the pandemic and said that human contact is crucial.

“I’m here alone all the time. They’re very important to me; they lift me up and keep me going and make me laugh,” she said.

Those volunteers, however, are spread thin. Paul Leggett is the division director for Salt Lake Aging and Adult Services. He said if they want to keep these meals rolling, they need help.

“If we don't get more volunteers, and if our funding gets to a point where we don't have as much funding as we've had in the past, then we might have to start looking at a wait list, which is not what we want to do,” Leggett said.

Bobbi Sevy, Robert’s daughter, said her dad needs this.

“Sometimes he forgets to eat, and it's nice to know that he gets a good hot meal and that it comes every day when I'm not here,” she said.

Officials, however, said the program is determined to continue regardless of how many volunteers they have.

If you want to volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, call Salt Lake County Aging Services at 385-468-3200.