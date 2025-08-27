New 24/7 food pantry opens at Taylorsville church after 8 years of community service

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It’s better to give than to receive… so goes an old saying.

But both things are happening in Taylorsville with the opening of a brand new pantry at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

The church received a handmade donation of a brand new pantry this month, and people have been stocking it with food ever since.

It’s a no-questions-asked, 24/7 opportunity where those in need can stop by and alleviate food insecurity for themselves and their families. And on Tuesday, they officially blessed it.

The Reverend Brigette Weier is leading the congregation.

“Yes, we’ll do a prayer, that’s what I do, I’m a pastor, it’s an occupational hazard. But the actual prayer is going to happen in the conversations around the table. It’s going to happen in the breaking of the bread as we say, as we see Christ in our neighbor," Weier said.

There was a celebratory meal on Tuesday for those who help stock the pantry, like the church Boy Scout troop.

Reverend Weier says it’s also for the volunteers who help maintain it and for folks who use it.

“As Lutherans, our theology is that all are not just invited, but wanted at the table," she said.

The original pantry opened more than eight years ago. Its use spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Reverend says it’s basically stayed that way ever since.

“Our pantry was constantly empty, and we started to think about, what else can we do to feed our hungry neighbors?” she said.

Cindy Becker is one of the original pantry volunteers.

“We had this great idea of: 'Hey, we could serve more people if we had a bigger pantry.' So, bada bing, bada boom, here it is," Becker said.

Becker calls it a small but important and daily reminder of lending a hand to those in need.

“It hurts my heart. So we are grateful for the privilege of being able to stock this and keep people out of food insecurity," she said.

The St. Matthew’s food pantry is a no ID required, no questions asked, 24/7 pantry available to anyone in need — which can be very helpful for those working multiple jobs or odd hours.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran is at 2654 Builders Drive, just off of 2700 West — a little bit east of the Taylorsville Recreation Center and city park.

And they’ll take more than food — things like personal hygiene items, towels and washcloths, soap and deodorant — anything that might help a person or family trying to make ends meet.