Family embraces flooding from rainstorm by backyard wakesurfing

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah family decided to make the most of the mud and water after Saturday's record rainfall.

"A lot of water coming into the yard nonstop and my husband’s hunting," said Stacie Dorius, a mom of five in Farmington. "I thought, 'There’s nothing I can do about this…' and my kids started playing in it and I thought, 'I think we can do one better,' so I grabbed a ski rope and put it on the back of the car and off we went."

She said she kept their safety in mind and tried to be careful, but believed a little fun was in order.

"I think sometimes we’re too careful in this world, so I think a little bit of excitement is okay," she said.

Dorius has four older brothers, and she got one of them to jump into the fun.

"They are usually the ones doing crazy things and getting me when I was younger to do crazy things, and now I'm the younger sister who brings them to come and play with me, too," she said.

A video is now being shared online of Dorius, her kids and her brother clad in a wetsuit, trying his hand at wakesurfing in the extra waters.

"I was like, 'Oh, man, the kids are going to be a mess,' and then I was like, 'Let’s just make the best of this and go have some fun,'" she said.