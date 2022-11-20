Newly formed group hosts Turkey Bowl for foster kids in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Rachel Garrett is a former teacher who decided to become a foster mom after she realized her love for teens and helping people.

But her drive to help those in the foster care system doesn't stop at her doorstep. This year, she created an organization called Common Thread, which serves more than 600 local youth with the mission of connecting them through fun activities.

"We basically found this need of creating a trauma-informed space for teens that have been impacted by the system or other forms of abuse and trauma," Garrett said.

On Saturday, they hosted their first "Turkey Bowl" football and soccer game. It was one of more than 35 activities they have hosted since their founding in May. Previous events included a Utah Jazz game, pickleball, and other engaging activities.

"A lot of them feel really ostracized from the community and misunderstood, and there's a lot of systems out there that are supposedly built to support them but don't understand what a lot of them are going for," Garrett said. "I think it's a really safe space."

Local businesses and other organizations are crucial to Common Thread's ability to put on such a variety of events. Focal Point, an interracial adoption awareness organization, came out to volunteer at Saturday's event as many foster kids often go to homes where their caregivers are a different race than they are.

"It can be really isolating and really lonely," said Stormey Nielsen with Focal Point. "The goal is to put them all together so they don't have to feel that way as much."

Events like the Turkey Bowl are a way for the kids to be active and form relationships with people their age going through similar experiences. Braxton Maland is a participant who said he has developed a lot of friendships by taking part in the activities Common Thread puts on. He said he and his family are happy to see what they have done for local youth. He told FOX 13 News that his favorite activity they've done thus far is pickleball — and he showed his "winner's dance."

"If [kids] want to come and make some friends, they can do it here because there's a lot of people coming to these activities," Maland said. "So there's at least a 75% chance you can make a friend."

Other participants agreed with Maland, including Adriana Velaquez, who entered the foster care system about two years ago.

"It was hard at first, but I got used to it," she said. "What Rachel did, she helped me and supported me."

Garrett said the foster care system is filled with kids and teens who need support, but those working in the system are often overworked, underpaid and understaffed.

"There's more teens that need help than there are people to support them," she said.

Support from local businesses and volunteers enables Common Thread to continue to provide opportunities like the Turkey Bowl to the youth they serve.

"If I could just say anything, it's just these kids deserve the world," Garrett said. "[They're] so resilient, and so many are fighting battles most will never know. So if you have any part of your heart or life that you want to show up for these teens, it means the absolute world."

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on Common Thread's website.