NFL referee honored as hometown hero in small Utah town

MONROE, Utah — A special honor was held this weekend for an NFL referee whose roots are in small town Utah.

During a home basketball game Friday at South Sevier High School in Monroe, 1980 graduate Land Clark was inducted into the school's hall of fame.

"Our hall of fame is where we try to honor people who've either achieved something in their professional careers that's noteworthy or people who've contributed something outstanding to our school," explained assistant principal Stuart Hepworth.

While Clark won't be on the field at this year's Super Bowl, it's still a rush for everyone in town to see one of their own involved in the NFL.

"It's pretty cool," said Hepworth. "I didn't even know he was an alum until probably a year ago and then specifically you'd watch games just to see someone from Monroe on TV officiating.

"That was pretty cool."

Clark began his officiating career by working high school basketball and football games, then Division I football and basketball before moving up to the elite professional level and on television any given Sunday, making the important calls with millions watching and waiting on his word.

But it was the hometown honor where he grew up that meant so much to Clark.

"This wasn't something that he pushed," said Hepworth. "This wasn't something that he was looking for, but I think he was especially honored and I think it was a good thing for his entire family to be there and see it because his entire family stems from here in Monroe."