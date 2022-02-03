Ogden pizza restaurant helps competitor after devastating fire

SUNSET, Utah — It has been nearly a month since Circle Inn Pizzeria, a staple in the Sunset community, burned down.

The business, which has been owned by the same family for three generations, was in the same building since 1957.

Hoping to help, another local restaurant, Taboo Pizza in Ogden, is putting their pizzas in Circle Inn boxes with a flyer attached.

"Our flyer links people to the GoFundMe that people can go if they would like to support," said Jeremy Holmes, Taboo Pizza Co-Owner. "This is one way we can help out a community favorite that has been around for a long time."

Holmes says they have nearly 5,500 Circle Inn boxes in all. He says they will be putting their pizzas in those boxes until they are all gone.

The fire at Circle Inn hits close to home for Holmes. He says his business was in a similar situation just five months ago.

"We had an electrical problem and if I hadn’t been here at the building, we would have lost everything, and with the amount time, effort and energy we put into this business to lose everything like that would be just absolutely devastating, so we can feel what they are going through," said Holmes.

While Taboo Pizza is a direct competitor to Circle Inn, Holmes says competition goes out the window when something like this happens.

"Yes, we are competitors, but at the same time we are people, and as people what we need to do is come together," said Holmes.

So far, the GoFundMe set up for Circle Inn Pizzeria has raised more than $8,000.