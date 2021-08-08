Watch
Ogden Police officers throw together impromptu birthday party for 8-year-old

Ogden Police Department
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 22:21:26-04

OGDEN, Utah — A few police officers made a young Ogden girl's birthday much happier.

Officers Jared Nielsen and Katelyn Abrego responded to a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While investigating the incident, the officers learned that it was a girl's eighth birthday, so they decided to make her feel special.

They called Officer Joseph Wilson, who "dropped everything" to go buy a cake for the girl — and even a gift.

The officers gave the birthday girl her cake and present and held a small "impromptu birthday party" with the girl and some other kids.

"Our officers love our community and we love our officers!" the Ogden Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

