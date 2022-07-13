PARK CITY, Utah — Well, the secret is out. Of course, it wasn't much of a secret to begin with.

The wonderland known as Park City has been named one of the "World's Greatest Places" by TIME Magazine.

Because of the area's amazing skiing location and Sundance Film Festival, the magazine labeled Park City as a "year-round playground," with a writer saying the town is now on par with Aspen.

While known for its winter sporting activities, TIME pointed out how Park City gets major points for everything that keeps visitors busy in the summer.

"It’s not all upscale accommodations, new restaurants, and ski-in ski-out at this beloved winter escape: the city is enticing summer visitors with golfing, hiking, fly-fishing, and mountain-biking opportunities set on a mesmerizing backdrop," the magazine wrote.

Park City was one of only five U.S. cities to make the "World's Greatest Places" list, along with Miami, San Francisco, Detroit and Portland, Oregon.

The list was compiled through nominations from TIME's correspondents and contributors.