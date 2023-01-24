Refugees fleeing dangerous conditions in Ukraine arrive in Utah

HOLLADAY, Utah — Three female refugees from Ukraine fled dangerous conditions in their homeland and are now here in Utah, thanks to a local group of volunteers.

Cheers and applause greeted Hannah, her 8-year-old daughter Margaryta, and Hannah's friend Maryana Saturday afternoon as 15-20 people gathered with signs and balloons at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Volunteer Jamileh Jamison says it was a thrilling moment that was months in the making.

"Oh, it was amazing. We had been anticipating their arrival and thought maybe they’d come later in the month, but when the air raids became more frequent, we were so concerned for their safety," she said.

Jamison, who works with grad students at the University of Utah, was drawn as a daughter of immigrant parents to help the group "Team Sonyaschnyk." She said it has been an amazing experience working with the community-based group of volunteers trying to do something to help others.

"It was almost surreal to meet them at the airport on Saturday since we’ve been texting, communicating through WhatsApp, sending pictures. We loved them before they came, and we love them even more now that they’re here," Jamison said.

A host family welcomed the women with open arms Saturday, as seen in videos shared on the group's Instagram page.

The ladies will stay with the family as they get their apartment set up. A lot of volunteers are helping the trio in a number of different ways.

"One of the things I love about Welcome NST is that it’s community-based. It’s a group of people that surround our newcomers and provide support to them," Jamison said.

WelcomeNST.org is where you can find out how to start your own neighborhood support team and be matched with a refugee. It's a group recently recognized by the White House and its refugee relocation efforts.

Jamison offered some advice to those who may be watching what's been going on so far away and wanting to help.

"Jump in. Just do it. Even if it seems too big. There’s just lots of goodness in the world, and I think you just tap into it and it just begins to happen," she said.