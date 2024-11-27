Salt Lake food truck owner raising money to provide free meals to 1,000 people this Thanksgiving weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Roody Salvator, the owner of Makaya Caters food truck, is trying to raise enough money to serve a free Haitian Thanksgiving dinner to 1,000 people.

“Growing up, there were times where I didn't know where my next meal was coming from,” he said. “I know what it's like to be hungry.”

After Donald Trump targeted Haitian immigrants during a presidential debate, Salvator said business at Makaya Caters took a blow. Now, things are looking better; one customer even donated $1,000 to help pay for the Thanksgiving meals, he said.

“After I shared my experience, the community rallied behind me and ensured their support, and we've had some businesses who hired us,” said Salvator. “It was a good turnaround.”

Salvator isn’t the only one who’s noticed times are getting tougher; food insecurity is growing in Utah, said Gina Cornia, the executive director of Utahns Against Hunger.

“When we talk to pantries across the state, there are, in some cases, where they have more than doubled the number of people they were serving last year,” she said.

Cornia said 12 percent of Utahns are food insecure.

“On Thursday, as people are sitting down with their families, they should think about what we can do to solve this issue," she said.

Salvator needs to raise another $1,500 to be able to feed Haitian chicken rice bowls and spiced pork roast to everyone who needs a meal this year, he said.

“This is the season of giving,” said Salvator. “I would like to pay it forward.”

Makaya Caters will be serving their Thanksgiving meal this Saturday at 5 p.m. off 1000 North on Victoria Way in Rose Park. Anyone is welcome, and no one will be turned away from a meal.

If you would like to donate, Salvator is accepting donations via his Venmo, @rsalvator.