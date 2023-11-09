Spanish Fork barber shop provides free clips, cuts for veterans

SPANISH FORK, Utah — With Veterans Day just around the corner, a local Spanish Fork barber shop is doing their part in helping Utah's vets feel supported with a clean cut.

Razors and clippers were snipping away Wednesday at The Fellas Chop Shop with free services for those who have or are still serving the country.

"Feels really great to see people that really care for the military, and especially this business, putting this on every year,” said veteran John Valentine.

All five Utah locations are giving out free cuts and shaves; the sixth year The Fellas Chop Shop has been supporting veterans.

“I feel like as a business owner, you have the ability to do good for your community and a place for your community to come together," said owner Mersaidies Reber. "I wanted to give back and serve our local heroes and give them a day where it’s all about them.”

Shop employees are grateful for the opportunity to give back to those who give so much.

“Few people sign up to do what they do and I'm forever grateful for those individuals and the support they get from their families to hold down their respective forts and allow men and women to serve us and keep our country safe," said chief operating officer Jason Goates.

The energy at the shop is infectious as a community comes together with coffee, free drinks and a raffle to support the Forge Forward Project, a veteran non-profit.

“That’s dedicated to healing veterans through post-traumatic stress, and it’s kind of a costly thing and its hard," explained Bric Simpson, founder and CEO of Forge Forward Project. "Most of us are veterans ourselves, or still full time military, but it’s something that is super important to us and we’re grateful.”

Between all the locations, The Fellas Chop Shop caters to about 300 veterans on days like Wednesday, with staff volunteering their time to serve veterans.

“Happy to do it," said employee Ashley Adams. "It’s kind of our way of giving back. My way of showing appreciation and giving back and everything."

For the veterans who received a clean shave, knowing their community supports them makes all the difference.

“It’s good to be appreciated and it’s a big sacrifice for people and their families, and people around them," said veteran Braden Hougaard. "So knowing that people support that and that there are people out there that care, just I think it’ll keep that cycle going and it’ll keep people wanting to serve.”

Veterans, active duty personnel, first responders and law enforcement officers get a $5 discount every day of the week at The Fellas.