The Heart Attack Project: sisters spread love & support one sweetheart sign at a time

Twelve-year-old Tatum Adams took over the Heart Attack project from her older sister Jenna this year. It was something Jenna started with Cache County School District at schools and she felt like kids just didn't know one another and felt a little lost.

"She did it throughout eighth grade to twelth grade. And I got her permission to do it this year," Tatum and her father told FOX 13. "Some of them have cheesy pick up lines, others 'I love you' and smiley faces. Just kind of stuff you would write on the little candy hearts."

"Like 'Are you from Tennessee, cuz you’re the only 10 I see'!" proud dad Doug added laughing, saying these are basically like life-size little candy sweehearts with messages for the girls' fellow students and a way for them to show they care.

"I feel like a lot of them feel love and know that somebody loves them," Tatum said about the hearts. One thousand of them were cut, wrote up and hung on lockers throughout Spring Creek middle school Friday.

"A teacher saw what was going on and she jumped in and helped, and they hung a thousand hearts on the lockers and kids who were at school and some of the teachers, they were excited and jumped in to help because they wanted to be a part of such a great thing," Adams added.

"Even though it’s not a lot, Tatum said, "It’s only just one heart, I feel like it could make a really big difference."