U of U Hospital employee performs spontaneous ballet in lobby

SALT LAKE CITY — As yet another COVID-19 wave continues to devastate Utah, exhausting heroic healthcare workers as hospitals fill beyond capacity, a spontaneous act showed beauty still exists in places often associated with sadness these days.

While a volunteer pianist played in the lobby of University of Utah Hospital Tuesday, a masked man, who appeared to be a hospital employee, slipped off his shoes and dazzled with a performance most often seen on the stage.

With onlookers standing and watching nearby, the man performed the ballet moves of a well-seasoned professional.

UofU Ballet Dancer

The hospital shared the video on its Twitter page, calling it "a moment of pure joy." Likes and retweets greeted the video, with one person asking who the dancer was.

Unfortunately, hospital officials haven't been able to identify the man, but are working to do so.

Nevertheless, name or no name, a hospital spokesperson shared the feelings of those who were able to watch and witness the surprise act in the most unlikeliest of places.

"As our healthcare workers deal with the stress of the current surge in COVID cases, this was a much needed moment of pure beauty and grace," said Kathy Wilets.