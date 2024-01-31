Utah elementary students create hundreds of valentines for seniors

KEARNS, Utah — Students at South Kearns Elementary made hundreds of Valentine's Day for a Senior Living Community while learning about the importance of kindness.

"The Ridge [Senior Living Community] reached out to us and asked if we could possibly make a few valentines for their residents and it turned into a big project that we absolutely adore," said South Kearns Elementary Principal, Kim Babka.

The valentines – made from the hearts of 443 students – are just one of the ways students are learning how a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

"We make sure the social worker goes around to our classrooms and gives monthly lessons from anti-bullying to kindness," Babka said. "Our theme for February is kindness, sharing love and accepting others."

Getting a small break to color and create is fun for students and they all had their own unique inspiration for their Valentine.

"I drew it like that because my mom and my dad are like the biggest people in my life," said first-grade student, Malia.

"My favorite part was my class coloring and my friends doing really cool things with the colors," said fifth-grade student, Leonardo.

As students like Malia and Leonardo wait anxiously for their valentine to be delivered and opened, they shared why kindness is important to them

"Some people might not have a lot of love in the States and we just want to share our love here in America," Malia said.

"I think it's important to be kind to people so then their hearts can be full of joy and happiness," Leonardo said.

The handmade valentines will be delivered to The Ridge Senior Living Community next week where they will be opened by its residents.