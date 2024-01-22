Utah firefighters learning dance number for charity event for chief's daughter

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — In southern Utah, a community is coming together in a show of support for a local fire chief whose daughter recently faced a firestorm of medical challenges and mounting bills.

Music could be heard in the fire station of the Washington City Fire Department as firefighters there practiced a few moves for their upcoming dance performance on Wednesday — and all for a good cause.

"We always will pull together to take care of our fire family," said Chris Noel, a firefighter with Washington City who is helping organize the event to help the daughter of Chief Matt Evans. "We love her so much and she’s like a sister because she’s always around the station, and it’s something we felt like we needed to do to take care of her."

Evans family Matt Evans and Ashley Evans Winder

Ashley Evans Winder, the chief's daughter, has her own family and a 2-year-old son. In recent weeks, she suddenly got sick and their lives took a sudden turn.

"She’s got a very rare blood disorder. It’s called aplastic anemia, and it requires blood transfusion, platelet transfusions that she receives daily, and she needs a bone marrow transfusion and will have to spend six months in Salt Lake at a hospital where she can’t be left unattended," Noel said.

That's why the men and women in the firehouse decided to put their bravery to the test and take to the stage, showing off their best moves with the help of the nonprofit "Kalamity Dance." The charity helps local families during their real-life calamities by putting on dance concerts, with all money raised going to the cause.

Organizer Lailani Koloa says she's happy to help with the event as a member of the firefighter family. Her own dad is a firefighter and is a part of Kalamity Dance.

"You can expect lots of dancing, lots of cheering, and if you’re not up and out of your seats at the end, then we definitely did our job wrong," she said. "We’re going to have them up on the stage doing their dance and out in the aisles in their boots, and I’m super excited for their little dancey-dance they’ve got going on."

Koloa says local stores, gas stations, bakeries and more have all made big donations to help.

"Our silent auction is insane. I honestly can’t believe all the stuff we’ve gotten," she said.

Donated foods and baked goods and specially made shirts for Ashley will also be available to purchase, as the firefighters and friends try to raise money to help one of their own going through a tough battle.

"Our chief, he’s someone who leads us and takes us down the right path and keeps us safe, and we just owe it to him and his family that we take care of his family as well as he takes care of us," Noel said.

The benefit event will be held this Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at Crimson Cliffs High School in Washington City.