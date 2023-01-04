Utah girl & her pony featured in documentary & book after completing major endurance race

A young girl and her pony take on one of the most challenging rides in the western U.S., the Tevis Cup. It's 100 miles long and takes riders through unforgiving terrain and in places like Donner pass and other summits. It's usually more experienced riders and large horses that complete the challenge. But this young girl from Leeds, Utah, broke the record when she and her hackney pony Flash took on the challenge a year and a half ago, completing the run with the smallest horse to ever finish.

Now a book and documentary featuring her remarkable story are coming out next week. Fox 13 News anchor Amy Nay got a preview, getting a chance to talk to the Leeds family Tuesday and hear more about this exciting ride.

"I was a small part of it," 14-year-old Kyla Law said Wednesday.

"Uh, she was a big part of it," her father Adam Law corrected her, laughing.

Mom Natalie agreed, adding, "She was a really big part of it! She's being humble."

The Law family from Leeds are excited about a new book and documentary featuring their daughter and a remarkable ride she completed the summer before last with her pony Flash.

"For us, it was just a mom and daughter going out to do a ride, Natalie said, "Her horse was super small and she was starting to outgrow him and we had the opportunity to ride and we were like, well, it’s now or never. "

Kyla has a hackney pony named Flash and together along with her mom and her horse impressed the horse riding community when they took on the daunting 100 mile one day race. Afterwards, they were approached by an author and eventually, the producer of a documentary series.

"From a father’s perspective it was really cool," Adam said, "I mean, she bought this horse on her own, she trained it, she broke it, this pony, not even a horse, he’s small. What a child can do, what they can develop and grow into when they have determination and the desire to do so. So as a father it’s pure pride, it really is to see what she was able to accomplish."

He admitted he was nervous during the ride, never really knowing where she was or how she was doing, "There are GPS trackers, but they rarely work. So you just never knew where they were, if they were going to get pulled or if a horse what going off a cliff because that happens."

Kyla and her mom said they dug deep, turned to their faith, and finished the race, but also said they enjoyed every minute of it.

Kyla said, "It’s so pretty and amazing and it’s not the same, the whole ride. Most run are loops – there and back, but this was all new and I loved it – so much."

Her mom added: "It is the biggest, hardest endurance race known out there."

But that didn't seem to bother Kyla. What did make her a little uneasy was having to deal with cameras during a ride much later, for a new documentary featuring Kyla and her pony.

"At first, it took a little to get used to, like all the cameras and stuff. Oh, it’s just a ride, oh wait I’m getting filmed. But I’m pretty excited for it to come out. I haven’t seen a lot of it, so I’m really excited. I’m also really nervous they got some bad shots of me," she laughed, "I’m excited. I’m just happy I get to share my story with the world."

Kyla is featured in the documentary "Two Enduring Spirits", a series from Book of Mormon Central featuring stories of faith. This is based off a book featuring Kyla and Flash called "Race Against Time".

Kyla left us with this message on her recent adventures, encouraging others to go after their dreams, "You can do anything that you try."

The premier of the documentary with a chance to meet Kyla and her pony Flash is set for the Sunset Megaplex on Bluff Street, Saturday January 14th from 6-9pm. More information can be found here.