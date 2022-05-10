Utah Miss Amazing Pageant gives girls with disabilities a chance to shine

SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday, pageant girls put on their best and strutted across the stage for the annual Utah Miss Amazing Pageant.

The event aims to provide opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.

The pageant almost didn't happen this year — the nonprofit that spearheads it didn’t have the funds to put it on.

But with a "hail-mary" of sorts, they were able to raise enough money to secure a venue almost immediately after putting out the request for support.

FOX 13's own Allison Croghan hosted the event this year and also helped spread the word to help the organizers raise enough funds to make it happen.

Just finished hosting the Utah Miss Amazing pageant 🥰 Thanks to everyone for making this year’s event happen, it’s so special and I’m proud to be a tiny part of it. 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Gdgzr15VDq — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) May 7, 2022

"A lot of times, these girls don't get the chance to get dressed up, wear fancy dresses. They don't get the chance to public speak or participate in interviews. For a lot of them, this is their opportunity to do all those things," said Imari Mackey, the director of the Miss Amazing Utah chapter. "I also think they like to have a place where they belong and fit in and be the star and shine."

The pageant is founded on the belief that people with disabilities have every ability to reach for their dreams.