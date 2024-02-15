Utah seniors delighted after receiving valentines from elementary school kids

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a Valentine's Day party for the ages to celebrate the golden girls and boys of The Ridge Senior Living Community. The room was full of a sea of pink and red, and residents enjoyed a chocolate-covered dessert or two as well as live music and a balloon arch.

But the best part of the celebration was when the residents received more than 2,000 handmade valentines, not from Cupid, but from hundreds of local elementary students and a few from as far away as the other side of the country.

"We were expecting some — I didn't expect quite all these," said Sunny Lauritzen, a resident at The Ridge Senior Living Community.

As residents opened the loving surprise, their faces lit up with contagious smiles and laughter.

"I was just telling the girls here the cutest one said 'Have a good Valentine,' and he says 'No wait, have a great Valentine's Day,'" said resident Paula Wild.

For other residents, like Joan Poston, it was an emotional experience as tears of joy and hope filled their eyes.

"I can't believe those little kids could express love like that on a piece of paper and know that they were sending it to someone they've never seen. It was just touching looking at all of those little valentines. It was wonderful," Poston said.

"It makes me feel like what we do is the right thing, making them feel connected and loved and remembered," said Cristi Gulbransen, the center's community life director.

The residents also wanted to express their gratitude to all the little hands and teachers who went into creating their Valentine's extravaganza.

"I love you back, and love is the best gift on earth," Poston said.

"I would really like to say thank you to all the kids and schools that went through a lot of trouble to make the valentines for these residents. It really changed their day," Gulbransen said.