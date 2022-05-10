Vernal residents raising money to refurbish iconic dinosaur statue

VERNAL, Utah — A grassroots fundraising campaign is underway to "save and repair" a statue of a dinosaur statue that has been an iconic landmark in Vernal for more than 50 years.

The city recently opened an online survey about what should be done with "T-Rex" — a large, green dinosaur that stands on the side of U.S. Highway 40.

The figure was designed and built by George Millecam in 1969 to display outside his local business, the Dine-A-Ville Motel.

Vernal City

Since then, however, poor Rex has "fallen into disrepair and needs to be resurfaced and painted," according to a page on the Vernal City website.

The city said most of the survey respondents expressed a desire to repair the iconic dinosaur — as well as "a willingness to donate to the effort."

Last week, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise the funds necessary to bring T-Rex back to his original glory.

After only four days, donors have pitched in more than $10,000. The goal is $30,000. The funds will go to Charitable Friends of Ashley Valley, a registered nonprofit, on behalf of the city.

"If donations exceed the goal, the funds will be used for landscaping on T-Rex's island and safety measures," the page read.