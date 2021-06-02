Hundreds gather to watch Utah contestants on 'LEGO Masters' TV show

OREM, Utah — A pair of Utah moms made their debut on FOX’s “LEGO Masters” Tuesday night, and they didn’t experience the moment alone.

Jen Smart and Susan Earls were joined by several hundred people to watch the premiere episode of the show at the Scera Center for the Arts in Orem.

“When you see everybody coming and everybody just as excited as we are to be here — overwhelming, that's how it felt,” Smart said.

The crowd cheered every time Smart and Earls were shown on the movie screen.

The pair survived to advance to the next episode.

They are the first Utahns to appear on the show.

Smart believes their appearance and accomplishments mean much more than creating intricate LEGO sculptures.

“I just love the idea that we are all connected,” Smart said. “It just really is a symbol of who we are and the way we want to live our lives. We want to share it with everybody, and we are cheering each other on, and it's fantastic.”