Romney knocked unconscious, gets black eye and stitches after fall while visiting family

BOSTON, Mass. — Sen. Mitt Romney got a black eye over the weekend after falling while visiting family.

"I had kind of a tough, tough weekend... I went to CPAC, that was a problem," Romney joked initially when a reporter asked how he got the injury.

Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.” Joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem...” pic.twitter.com/6P1QWrjr9O — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 1, 2021

The senator then explained what actually happened — that he "took a fall." He didn't elaborate beyond that.

The fall knocked him unconscious, he said, but he's now "doing better."

He said he went to a hospital, where he got "a lot of stitches" in his eyebrow and lip. He didn't know exactly how many.

The accident happened while Romney was visiting his grandchildren in Boston, he told reporters.