Romney knocked unconscious, gets black eye and stitches after fall while visiting family

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Mitt Romney
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 22:10:24-05

BOSTON, Mass. — Sen. Mitt Romney got a black eye over the weekend after falling while visiting family.

"I had kind of a tough, tough weekend... I went to CPAC, that was a problem," Romney joked initially when a reporter asked how he got the injury.

The senator then explained what actually happened — that he "took a fall." He didn't elaborate beyond that.

The fall knocked him unconscious, he said, but he's now "doing better."

He said he went to a hospital, where he got "a lot of stitches" in his eyebrow and lip. He didn't know exactly how many.

The accident happened while Romney was visiting his grandchildren in Boston, he told reporters.

