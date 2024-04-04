Juvenile arrested after making 'terroristic threats' at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A juvenile has been arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport after the FBI said they allegedly made "terroristic threats" that turned out to be a hoax.

According to release, the FBI says it was informed on March 22 about a social media post that included a photo on-board an aircraft at the airport with a caption saying, "bomb has been planted."

An investigation was able to determine that the threat was a hoax and the flight was not disrupted.

Upon arriving back at Salt Lake City International Airport on March 31, the juvenile was taken into custody and arrested by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The identity of the juvenile is not being released due to them being a minor.

"Issuing a threat — even over social media, via text message, or through email — is taken very seriously and can have devastating consequences for both the public and for the perpetrators," the FBI said. "Hoax threats disrupt school and waste law enforcement resource."

The FBI shared the following tips about what to do should someone see anything threatening online or in person:

