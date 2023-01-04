Salt Lake City Int'l Airport ranked best in US for on-time departures

SALT LAKE CITY — Airline passengers looking to leave on time should do whatever they can to fly out of Utah's capital over anywhere else in the U.S.

WATCH: Should you buy trip insurance to avoid travel headaches?

Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, released data that showed Salt Lake City International Airport was the third best in the world last year when it came to on-time departures, and best throughout North America.

According to the report, flights out of Salt Lake City departed as scheduled 83.87% of the time in 2022, nearly a full percentage point ahead of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the next closest U.S. airport.

Around the world, only Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Kempegowda International Airport in India bested Salt Lake City when it came to on-time departures last year.

"Shout out to our dedicated staff who work ‘round the clock — and in all types of weather — to keep flights safe and running on time," the airport tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Delta Air Lines, which has a hub in Salt Lake City, was the top-rated U.S.-based airline for on-time arrivals at 83.63%, ranking fifth among all airlines.

Top performing global airports in 2022 :