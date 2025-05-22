Date night tips to keep your heart (and wallet) full

You don't need Cupid to warn anyone that it's getting more expensive to go out, which can often make dating difficult. But don't let your love life suffer over money with these Saving Smarter ideas to save on your next date.

Eating out is one of the big things getting more expensive; the Consumer Price Index shows that food enjoyed away from home has risen 3.9% from April 2024 to April 2025.

Alan Gin with the Knauss School of Business at the University of San Diego says, "It just comes down to getting a little bit more creative with your budget. Go on Yelp, go on Reddit. Maybe spend $20 on a bottle of good wine versus $40 or more on drinks. That, half the time, cuts the price of a date in half."

Romantics on a tight budget should also consider signing up for restaurant loyalty programs to score deals at their favorite places, and don't be afraid to do a cooking date at home for a financially conscious meal.