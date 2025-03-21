Don't get caught in a smishing scam, know the warning signs

SALT LAKE CITY — You work hard for your money so don't let scammers take it away!

Earlier this year, the FBI put out a consumer alert warning of smishing scams. Smishing is short for SMS phishing, which is a form of cyber attack where scammers use text messages to trick people into giving out personal information and sending money.

Smishing scams can cover a lot of ground, including those involving fake tolls, fake parking scams and some involving the IRS or remote job opportunities.

Melani Fox, the communications director for the Mountain West Better Business Bureau shared what Utahns should do should they be on the receiving of a smishing scam.

"We never recommend responding," Fox said. "If you respond, even if you say take me off your list or do not contact me, it lets them know that your phone number is active, what you don't want. You want them to think that it's a dead phone number or dead lead, so we just recommend blocking them."

Fox added that users should never click on a mysterious link because oftentimes it will take them to a malware site that enables others access to steal information.

Users should be on guard with any communication received because those who fall for one of the sneaky tricks may face an even trickier time getting their money back.

"If you do use your credit card you can sometimes refute it with your bank, do a chargeback, and sometimes that will work," explained Fox. "A lot of times scammers want to do Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, things where you are directly transferring money, and when it comes to that you are just really hopeless at that point with getting your money back."

Anyone in doubt about a message request should not respond and ask a trusted family member, friend, eor ven a local law enforcement officer for help.