How to negotiate a better rental deal in Utah's competitive housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting a place to live in Utah is not easy. Limited inventory and high prices can be tricky, whether you're looking to rent.

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trend expert, says that with so many new apartment complexes being built in Utah, that market is hot right now. Pendleton says there are some ways for renters to gain an advantage in negotiations. "So in a competitive rental market, you're not gonna have a lot of leverage to negotiate on the rent itself, but you can ask for concessions," Pendleton said.

Pendleton really stressed that you have one chance to negotiate a lease, so don't be bashful. Ask for add-ons or make an offer that works for you and your budget to get the deal done.

"Something like reduced pet fees or free parking or maybe one month of free rent. In fact, 56% of all rental units in Salt Lake City offer some type of concession. So if the property you're interested in is not offering that, that's a really good place to start."

If you are searching for a new place and want to compare prices, Pendleton says resources like Zillow.com/learn/renting are very helpful resources to save smarter.