Shopping local on a budget: How farmers markets can save you money this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — Fall farmers market season is here, and it's a great time to get local, fresh fruits and vegetables without breaking the bank.

"I think bearing in mind that it's local, it's fresh, you are supporting your local agriculture," Cornia said.

Many people assume farmers' markets are more expensive than grocery stores, but that's not always the case, according to Gina Cornia, executive director of Utahns Against Hunger. "We are going into the farmers market season that is just exploding and you know the farmers want to move that produce, and so I think that there are really great deals to be had at the farmers markets," Cornia said.

Here are several strategies to save money at farmers' markets:

Shop for seasonal produce: When there's a bounty of seasonal items, prices typically drop due to increased supply.

Ask about imperfect items: Farmers often offer steep discounts on produce that may not look perfect but still tastes great.

Shop late in the day: Farmers are often willing to bargain or offer discounts on remaining stock to avoid taking it home.

Bring cash and your own bags: Many farm stands offer small discounts for cash payments to avoid credit card transaction fees, and bringing your own bags can also result in savings.

These simple strategies can help you shop smarter while supporting local agriculture and getting fresh, quality produce.