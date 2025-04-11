How to talk about financial literacy with your kids

SALT LAKE CITY — April is financial literacy month, and there is a big push happening right now to educate the younger generation. Intuit, a global financial technology platform, is investing in youth by providing schools, teachers, and parents with a free educational finance curriculum.

Intuit did a recent survey that proves kids are curious and want to know how to manage money.

Dave Zasada, Vice President of Education and Corporate Responsibility for Intuit says, "85% of high school students for instance want financial education while they are actually in school, so, what that tells us is kids are typically not learning about this at home and we find that parents are either not comfortable talking about it because perhaps they're not financially literate themselves and don't feel qualified or they just assume it's actually being taught in school."

27 states have passed legislation requiring some sort of financial literacy class in order to graduate high school; Utah is one of them. In fact, Utah was the first state back in 2004 to pass a personal finance requirement for high schoolers, which was implemented for the 2008 graduating class and is still mandated today.

If you would like to learn more about the free financial classes for kids offered by Intuit, go to intuit.com/houroffinance. It's a no-cost start to start involving your kids to begin smarter savings.