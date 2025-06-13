Not cheap, but thrifty. How thrifting can help you save smarter

Thrift store shopping for clothes is popular and growing on social media, but can thrifting be a chance for you and your whole family to learn to save smarter?

Shopping expert Trae Bodge has some tips for saving money while thrifting, explaining great strategies for finding the best second-hand deals and how parents can teach their kids to love saving and deals from an early age.

"If you teach your kids early that buying secondhand is a good thing, you will get them on board to do it," Bodge said. "I have to tell you, I spend so much less on my child than other families whose kids are insisting on having the newest, latest, fanciest things."

Tips for getting the most out of a thrift store trip include:



Pay attention to fabric quality. Natural fibers like wool and cotton typically last longer and feel better than synthetics.

Visit upscale neighborhoods. Thrift stores in wealthier areas often receive donations of high-end brands, furniture and new goods. It's one of the easiest ways to find luxury for less.

Show up when stores open, especially on color tag sale days. You'll have First pick of new items and score the biggest discounts.

Sign up for loyalty programs. Some stores offer rewards or coupons for frequent shoppers.

Lastly, set a budget; it's easy to overdo it when everything seems like a deal. Bring cash or use a set spending limit to stay on track.