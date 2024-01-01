Katija Stjepovic is excited to be part of the FOX 13 team as traffic reporter with the Good Day Utah crew.

With a career that began behind the scenes at FOX 13, Katija found her calling in front of the camera, honing her skills and passion for journalism. After a stint reporting and anchoring at the NBC station in Boise, she returned to her roots in Salt Lake City in 2022.

Deeply rooted in her Croatian heritage, Katija carries forward the values and traditions of her family with pride. Her background enriches her perspective and adds depth to her storytelling, allowing her to connect with the community in meaningful ways. She describes herself as a "curious cat," driven by an innate desire to understand and share the stories that shape people's lives.

In January 2024, Katija and her husband welcomed their baby girl, Leila, into the world. The light of her life, Leila, brings immense joy and a new dimension of happiness to Katija's days. Outside the studio, Katija enjoys precious moments with her family — her husband, daughter, and their beloved German Short Haired pointer, Spud. Together, they love hiking and fishing trips, embracing the beauty of the outdoors.

Katija is excited to be at FOX 13 and waking up with the Good Day Utah team to inform commuters of what's ahead. If you see her out and about, don't hesitate to say hi — she’s always happy to connect with the community that means so much to her.

FOX 13's goal is to shine a light on what is causing so many incidents on Utah's roadways, often resulting in serious injuries or loss of life. For news tips or story ideas, CLICK HERE to contact Katija.