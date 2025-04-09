Why you should not delay in filing your taxes

SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline to file your taxes is less than a week away. If you've been procrastinating, there's still time to take advantage of some free resources before April 15th.

Taxpayers who earned $84,000 or less last fiscal year can use "IRS Free File" to file electronically.

The volunteer income tax assistance and tax counseling for the elderly also give one-on-one help for low-income or elderly taxpayers. You can also find assistance here.

The Department of Defense offers a "MilTax" program to help military members and veterans with federal and state tax returns.

If you owe more taxes than you can afford, you can apply for a payment plan through the IRS website, the IRS recommends you pay as much as possible before doing that.

If you need more time, you are still able to file for an extension, but that only applies to filing your paperwork; you still need to pay by April 15th.