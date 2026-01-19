Erika Kirk calls for speedy trial of Tyler Robinson in court filing

PROVO, Utah — Erika Kirk has called for a speedy trial in the case against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting her husband on the campus of Utah Valley University.

In her court filing Friday, Kirk accuses Robinson's defense team of causing "undue delay in the criminal justice process.

"The Defendant in this case is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, but he is not entitled to cause undue delay to the criminal justice process," the filing reads.

The filing came on the same day as Robinson's most recent court appearance, in which his defense team sought to disqualify the prosecution over an alleged conflict of interest. The defense is arguing that because the daughter of a deputy county attorney attended the rally where Kirk was shot, the Utah County Attorney's Office should not be allowed to try the case.

What happens if judge removes prosecution from Robinson case?

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray called the maneuver a "stalling tactic.

Saying in her filing that "nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk," Erika Kirk's filing asks the court to balance her right to a speedy trial with the "critically important function" of ensuring there be a fair trial.