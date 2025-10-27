Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judge rules on clothing, courtroom cameras for Charlie Kirk's accused assassin

FOX 13 News
Tyler Robinson appears in court during his first appearance on Tuesday, September 16, 2025
PROVO, Utah — Judge Tony Graf will allow Tyler Robinson to appear in court in civilian clothing, but he will be shackled.

His lawyers had argued it was necessary to avoid negative pre-trial publicity. However, Robinson will remain shackled because of security concerns.

The judge would not rule on a request to ban cameras from the courtroom and to hold non-evidentiary hearings virtually. Instead, he ordered further briefing to justify why it should, or should not be allowed. He did amend his decorum order prohibiting news cameras from filming Robinson entering or exiting the courtroom or filming his restraints.

Robinson's criminal defense attorneys have asked the judge to allow him to appear in regular clothing and also requested a ban on cameras in the courtroom. They have argued that the pre-trial publicity is significant, including AI generated images based off of the single appearance he has made where he was shown on a video screen from the Utah County Jail.

Robinson is accused of assassinating conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University in September.

