LIST: Tyler Robinson items seized, according to search warrant returns

OREM, Utah — Below is a list of Tyler Robinson items seized, according to search warrant returns and as written in those documents, unless otherwise noted.

Documents show Utah law enforcement also served warrants on Apple, Google, and Discord seeking access to various messaging accounts or electronic devices belonging to Robinson.

From Robinson’s home in St. George:

Hurley hat, computer tower, grey converse shoes with white laces, astronaut web camera, documents, HP VR headset in box, Old Navy jeans, Levi jeans, magazine and holster cartidges, blue folder with documents, six pairs of blue jeans, computer tower, black journal, notebook, school ID cards, S&W pistol box, notebook, sunglasses, notebook, leather journal, two boxes Remington 30-06 cartridges, plastic bag (five 30-06 cartridges, one etched "test shot", 15 cartridges, empty plastic Ruger gun box, S&W magazines, revolver and holster, passport, .22 Henry rifle, .22 Winchester rifle, .22 Rossi long rifle, HP Stream tablet, boxes of ammunition, stick with electronics, three notebooks, dremel tool, ipad, backpack, Macbook Air laptop, hard drive, cellphone with raspberry pie, converse shoes with grey laces, USB on backpack, targets, SD card, burnt note found in trash, buccal swabs.*

*The search warrant specifies the buccal swabs came from members of Robinson’s family or household. FOX 13 News is omitting those names.

From Robinson’s 2013 Dodge Challenger:

Dashcam with cord "Vantrue N2 Pro, Empty camelback water bottle, Wireless adapter, Empty water bottle with lid, Grey Volcom shorts, size 32, Dixie Tech 2023 student ID. Two swabs of inside front passenger door handles, Two swabs of inside front door handles, Two steering wheel swabs

From Robinson’s person:

Buccal swabs, major case prints, one hat black in color, one shirt burgundy in color, one pair of gray underwear, one white tank top, two gray socks, one black leather belt, brown wallet, Chapstick, Converse shoes, one pair of blue jeans

From a warrant with a separate list of seized electronic devices: