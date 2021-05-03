Slithery suspect caught on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had a slithery suspect on their hands this afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip.
LVMPD Captain Dori Koren tweeting out a photo of a snake they took into custody with the help of animal control.
Koren said the large snake was around the neck of a person who was arrested.
No other information about the arrest was made immediately available to the public.
What do you do when you have to arrest someone on the #LasVegasStrip that has a large snake around their neck?!?! You call animal control to back you up 👮♂️🐍😂 #LVMPD #OnlyVegas #SnakeArrested pic.twitter.com/desRUmq7k2— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) May 3, 2021