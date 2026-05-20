Cedar City planes deployed to help wildfire containment effort in Mesquite, Nevada

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — Multiple fire crews battled a wildfire Wednesday covering approximately 40 acres along the Virgin River in Mesquite.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue said crews responded to the fire off Hafen Lane around 1:30 a.m. (Pacific Time). They have been working to contain it throughout the day. Officials said the brush fire rekindled around 9 a.m., and then around 4 p.m., suppression efforts were wrapping up.

Two single-engine tanker airplanes were sent from Cedar City, Utah, to assist with suppression efforts. The Mesquite Fire Department said it was also working with the U.S. Wildfire Service, Mesquite Police, Beaver Dam Fire, Overton Power and the Clark County Fire Department for the fire along the Virgin River.

KTNV

The department said no structures or neighborhoods were in danger as crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to populated areas. However, one nearby school was canceled for the day out of precaution.

The Clark County School District said students from Charles Arthur Hughes Middle School were relocated to Virgin Valley High School, where the students were dismissed and picked up by parents.

CCSD said students who rode the bus home would be picked up from the high school and taken to their normal drop-offs.

"Crews have been working tirelessly to contain the fire since it was first reported around 1:00 a.m. this morning," the fire department said in its Facebook post. "We appreciate the community’s patience and support as responders continue suppression efforts. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work safely. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."

Mesquite Fire and Rescue

Read the latest updates on KTNV's website here.

