SALT LAKE CITY — Could you give up all technology for 24 hours?

Would you do it for $2,400?

Reviews.org is looking for someone to take up its Digital Detox Challenge and give up every piece of technology for a whole day.

That means no cell phones, no tablets, no laptops, no anything that is considered tech.

If the challenger can make it 24 hours without logging-on, scrolling, swiping, posting, etc., they will win $2,400.

Anyone can apply by CLICKING HERE.