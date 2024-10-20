Nearly a century old, Salt Lake City business continues to shine bright

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside a neon sign shop, Brimley Neon — a family of artists create magic.

The shop, one of the first neon shops in Utah, opened in 1932 by brothers Leonard and Harvey Brimley. The business began as a sign company — the brothers painted and fabricated billboards. Then, they decided to learn a new skill that changed their lives — glass bending.

Since then, the family of neon artisans have restored vintage signs, bent glass, mixed elements, and more for Utah and throughout the U.S.

Dave Brimley, owner and operator of the shop, has watched his family create light for years.

“I thought my grandfather and my father were magicians because they could take things like glass, these gas bottles, fire and stuff, and they could make light,” Brimley recalled. “They could make things that lit up and glowed in the dark. That to me was magic.”

Brimley has loved neon since he was a kid. He remembers being memorized by a neon Santa Claus that his father made for Christmas that hung on the front of his childhood home.

“I was going to sleep every night gazing at that neon Santa Claus,” Brimley said laughing. “I mean, it was just wonderful. I loved it right from the start.”

Generations of neon makers are at work inside the shop making Utah shine.

Ryan Eastlyn, the shop’s head glass bender decided to learn the beloved family craft after marrying Dave’s daughter, Emily. That was nearly 25 years ago.

Eastlyn can’t help but reflect on how Salt Lake City’s main street was once full of glowing neon signs. But in the early 70s, they were torn down due to beautification efforts, he said.

“Downtown Salt Lake was full of neon signs,” Eastlyn said. “Absolutely full of it.”

For Eastlyn, seeing the neon signs is nostalgic.

“I think neon represents a simpler time,” he said. “In our fast-paced world, it’s difficult to pay attention to a few things for too long.”

As one of the last standing neon stores in Utah, they hope to continue creating magic for the community.

“We’ll keep the craft alive for as long as we can,” he said.