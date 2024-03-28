Never change, Utah! Skateboarder seen riding with microwave on head

TOOELE, Utah — What'd Forrest Gump once say? Utah is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get?
A Tooele driver was tooling through the neighborhood Wednesday when she came upon a sight that literally had to be seen to be believed. That's why Judy Fox turned around to make sure she wasn't seeing things.
There he was, as clear as day.
A skateboarder riding his board while wearing a large microwave on his head. The appliance wasn't one of those small microwaves often seen in small kitchens, this one looked like the industrial kind that can hold a whole turkey (if that's how you prepare a whole turkey).
Fox shared her photos on social media and they immediately became a instant hit, as if they were nuked in a microwave!
The unidentified skateboarder remains anonymous, but perhaps he was just getting outside to warm up and... wait for it... defrost!