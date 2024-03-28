Never change, Utah! Skateboarder seen riding with microwave on head

TOOELE, Utah — What'd Forrest Gump once say? Utah is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get?

A Tooele driver was tooling through the neighborhood Wednesday when she came upon a sight that literally had to be seen to be believed. That's why Judy Fox turned around to make sure she wasn't seeing things.

There he was, as clear as day.

Judy Fox

A skateboarder riding his board while wearing a large microwave on his head. The appliance wasn't one of those small microwaves often seen in small kitchens, this one looked like the industrial kind that can hold a whole turkey (if that's how you prepare a whole turkey).

Judy Fox

Fox shared her photos on social media and they immediately became a instant hit, as if they were nuked in a microwave!

The unidentified skateboarder remains anonymous, but perhaps he was just getting outside to warm up and... wait for it... defrost!